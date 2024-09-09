What is Jerm Warfare?

⚠️ This Substack acts as an additional distribution channel. It is not my official website.

My name is Jerm.

I am a cartoonist and podcaster.

My real name is Jeremy Nell and I am a South African. I live with my family in the countryside on the outskirts of Cape Town, surrounded by our pets, vegetables, vineyards and squirrels.

Jerm Warfare is my brand.

We’re in an information war. I push back against ideologies and bad ideas, hence this Battle Of Ideas Substack.

Living in a failed state is great because it forces people to become more self-reliant and less dependent on the government. Sure, it comes with challenges, like rolling blackouts and lots of crime, but there is a sense of freedom that accompanies chaos.

The darkest thing about Africa has always been our ignorance of it. - George Kimble

Cartoons

I began my career as a cartoonist in late 2005 after being retrenched from a dead-end job in the mobile technology sector.

I am a varsity dropout and have no formal training in anything.

My cartoon work has been published globally in multiple languages, across a wide range of publications from newspapers and magazines, to newsletters and websites.

I have published thousands of cartoons.

I have published two books.

I have won awards and accolades.

I (mostly) no longer work in the mainstream. This is both by accident (being fired everywhere) and by design (being fired everywhere).

Broadcasting

I am a podcast host and a (former) talk radio host.

My podcast is Jerm Warfare and can be found in most podcast apps (except Spotify, who banned me).

My radio show, also called Jerm Warfare, was daily on TNT and can no longer be found on the station’s website. The station cancelled my show in March 2024. Read my statement about what happened.

My podcast and radio shows can be found under Conversations (on my website).

I have had hundreds of fascinating guests on my show, accumulating around 10 million downloads thus far.

I recommend reading my article What is it that I do and why do I do what I do? because it goes into a bit more detail about the nature of my work.