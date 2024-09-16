Jerm Warfare

Danny Carroll on German New Medicine
What if most disease is triggered, not by microbes, but by the mind?
  
Jerm
8
58:57
Scott Adams on anti-White racism, useless experts and artificial intelligence
Scott Adams is the creator of Dilbert, which was cancelled after he said something truthful online. He also chatted about how COVID exposed experts as…
  
Jerm
1:02:49
Farmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farm
Farmer Angus is a South African (predominantly) beef farmer with a very sustainable style known as "regenerative agriculture".
  
Jerm
5
13:17
Alex Jones on the Great Reset and New World Order
Alex Jones chatted to me about The Great Reset and broke down the 2030 agenda (Sustainable Development), which is primarily about centralising global…
  
Jerm
53:50
TNT Radio was a great idea that was destroyed by poor management
On Friday, 8 March 2024, my TNT show was terminated. It was a daily, radio-friendly version of my podcast.
  
Jerm
2
Janice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfee
John McAfee was an entrepreneur and computer programmer best known for creating McAfee Antivirus software (which I’ve never used).
  
Jerm
56:23
E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’
Dr Eugene Michael Jones (commonly known as E Michael Jones) was an Assistant Professor of American Literature at St.
  
Jerm
16
53:12
John McAfee was the real antivirus
John McAfee developed antivirus software, shot guns, made drugs in a jungle, married a prostitute, and was taken out by the establishment.
  
Jerm
3
1:12:01
Keith Harmon Snow on the Rwandan genocide myth(s)
The below photo, taken by Keith, is a survivor and soldier of the Forces for the Democratic Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) standing guard during “peace…
  
Jerm
5
1:21:05
Jason Christoff on overcoming self- sabotage
Jason Christoff runs an international self-sabotage coaching school that teaches students about mind control, brainwashing, behaviour modification, and…
  
Jerm
1:03:26
Stuart Fischbein on home births versus hospital births
Stuart Fischbein (Dr Stu) runs a website and podcast called Birthing Instincts.
  
Jerm
1
1:05:21
Mark Conlon on there being no planes on 9/11
I have had a number of conversations about what happened on 9/11.
  
Jerm
9
1:05:43
