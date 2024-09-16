Jerm Warfare
Danny Carroll on German New Medicine
What if most disease is triggered, not by microbes, but by the mind?
18 hrs ago
Jerm
58:57
Scott Adams on anti-White racism, useless experts and artificial intelligence
Scott Adams is the creator of Dilbert, which was cancelled after he said something truthful online. He also chatted about how COVID exposed experts as…
Sep 15
Jerm
Farmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farm
Farmer Angus is a South African (predominantly) beef farmer with a very sustainable style known as "regenerative agriculture".
Sep 14
Jerm
Alex Jones on the Great Reset and New World Order
Alex Jones chatted to me about The Great Reset and broke down the 2030 agenda (Sustainable Development), which is primarily about centralising global…
Sep 13
Jerm
TNT Radio was a great idea that was destroyed by poor management
On Friday, 8 March 2024, my TNT show was terminated. It was a daily, radio-friendly version of my podcast.
Sep 13
Jerm
Janice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfee
John McAfee was an entrepreneur and computer programmer best known for creating McAfee Antivirus software (which I’ve never used).
Sep 13
Jerm
E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’
Dr Eugene Michael Jones (commonly known as E Michael Jones) was an Assistant Professor of American Literature at St.
Sep 13
Jerm
John McAfee was the real antivirus
John McAfee developed antivirus software, shot guns, made drugs in a jungle, married a prostitute, and was taken out by the establishment.
Sep 12
Jerm
Keith Harmon Snow on the Rwandan genocide myth(s)
The below photo, taken by Keith, is a survivor and soldier of the Forces for the Democratic Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) standing guard during “peace…
Sep 12
Jerm
Jason Christoff on overcoming self- sabotage
Jason Christoff runs an international self-sabotage coaching school that teaches students about mind control, brainwashing, behaviour modification, and…
Sep 12
Jerm
Stuart Fischbein on home births versus hospital births
Stuart Fischbein (Dr Stu) runs a website and podcast called Birthing Instincts.
Sep 12
Jerm
Mark Conlon on there being no planes on 9/11
I have had a number of conversations about what happened on 9/11.
Sep 11
Jerm
