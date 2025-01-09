Geophilia is architecture that uses ancient wisdom

Until a few weeks before recording this conversation, I hadn't heard of geophilia, so I invited Greek architect Lydia de León to explain it to me.

Geophilia refers to a love or strong connection people feel towards nature and their surroundings. Lydia calls her firm's work 'holistic architecture' as it considers everything including terrain, climate, history and—most fascinatingly—personal health.

Some of Lydia's designs

I think there's something to all of it.

Without sounding woo-woo, the space you live in and spend much of your life certainly impacts your mental and physical health. Beauty is superior to vulgarity and your wellbeing improves when your environment works with you, not against you.

For example, the following is a photo I took in Hong Kong.

I mean, it's impressive in a sci-fi, technocratic kind of way, sure.

But it's depressing in every other way and I'm very glad I don't live there!

Depression leads to pills and physical illness. We all know what Soviet architecture looked like and what it's purpose was. We've all seen modern Western architecture and how awful it is and I'm convinced that a miserable environment adds to a miserable life.

Lydia chatted about her holistic approach to architecture including 'healing designs' of ancient temples and the role of 'sacred geometry'. She also dropped some fascinating thought bombs about history being cyclical and the existence of giants.