Sasha Latypova, a retired pharmaceutical R&D executive, whose Substack is both creative and informative, joined me for a fascinating conversation on why the COVID era was a military operation, not a viral pandemic. In other words, there was no SARS-CoV-2, but there was a very aggressive top-down attack on ordinary people, which is why lockdowns were enf…
Sasha Latypova says COVID was a military operation, not a viral pandemic
What happened in 2020 had nothing to do with a virus and everything to do with weaponising fear.
Nov 18, 2024
Sasha Latypova
