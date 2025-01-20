Kurt Cobain did not commit suicide

I remember hearing the news about Kurt Cobain's death. I was in high school at the time and, although I wasn't a big Nirvana fan, I couldn't believe he had shot himself—I mean, his daughter wasn't even two years old.

Kurt and Frances

Kurt clearly loved Frances.

That said, I did listen to Nirvana, especially Nevermind, but I had no time for Courtney Love's band, Hole. Her music was rubbish and she was weird.

The official story is bunk

Michelle Wilkins runs WhoKilledKurt.org, which compiles years of investigation including court papers, other documents, testimonies, interviews and even a mini-documentary.

It's clear to me that, after going through the evidence, Kurt did not commit suicide and that, shall we say, Love killed Kurt.

Some smoking guns are:

The magic bullet

The 'suicide note'

The divorce papers

The witnesses

🎙️ Podcast episode

Michelle believes that an official investigation into his death will be reopened—or, more accurately, opened, as there was no actual investigation to begin with. His death was ruled as a suicide and that was that.

Michelle has persuaded me. Kurt didn't kill himself.

Talking points

Nirvana and Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain's death

Courtney Love's role

The shotgun and the 'magic bullet'

The 'suicide note'

Legal battles

Joe Burns and other eyewitnesses