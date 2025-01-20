Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
5

Kurt Cobain did not commit suicide

What if it turns out that Nirvana's frontman was murdered and his wife, Courtney Love, was involved?
Jerm
Jan 20, 2025
6
5
Share
Transcript

I remember hearing the news about Kurt Cobain's death. I was in high school at the time and, although I wasn't a big Nirvana fan, I couldn't believe he had shot himself—I mean, his daughter wasn't even two years old.

Kurt and Frances

Kurt clearly loved Frances.

That said, I did listen to Nirvana, especially Nevermind, but I had no time for Courtney Love's band, Hole. Her music was rubbish and she was weird.

The official story is bunk

Michelle Wilkins runs WhoKilledKurt.org, which compiles years of investigation including court papers, other documents, testimonies, interviews and even a mini-documentary.

It's clear to me that, after going through the evidence, Kurt did not commit suicide and that, shall we say, Love killed Kurt.

Some smoking guns are:

  • The magic bullet

  • The 'suicide note'

  • The divorce papers

  • The witnesses

🎙️ Podcast episode

Michelle believes that an official investigation into his death will be reopened—or, more accurately, opened, as there was no actual investigation to begin with. His death was ruled as a suicide and that was that.

Michelle has persuaded me. Kurt didn't kill himself.

Talking points

  • Nirvana and Kurt Cobain

  • Kurt Cobain's death

  • Courtney Love's role

  • The shotgun and the 'magic bullet'

  • The 'suicide note'

  • Legal battles

  • Joe Burns and other eyewitnesses

'We need to take Kurt's narrative back for him.' — Michelle Wilkins

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Authors
Jerm
Recent Posts
Geophilia is architecture that uses ancient wisdom
  Jerm
The politics and bad biology of the COVID-19 'pandemic'
  Jerm
What's going on in Syria and why has it fallen?
  Jerm and vanessa beeley
There are more miscarriages since the COVID jab rollout
  Jerm
What is Christian nationalism?
  Jerm
Sasha Latypova says COVID was a military operation, not a viral pandemic
  Jerm and Sasha Latypova
When satire becomes reality, cartoonists become fiction
  Jerm