What is Christian nationalism?

Stephen Wolfe argues that Christians sharing the same location and culture should preserve and build their community.
Jerm
Dec 09, 2024
Stephen Wolfe is the author of The Case For Christian Nationalism, which is a fascinating read, even if you aren't a Christian.

He says that Christian nationalism is misunderstood and wrongly labelled as racist and bigoted by evangelical elites and woke media, adding that Christian nationalism is not only biblical but essential for countering secularism and strengthening communities.

Stephen makes the point that, since WWII, the US has attempted to become a global empire—an antithesis to Christian nationalism—which has inadvertently weakened, not only Christianity, but America and what it once stood for.

