The politics and bad biology of the COVID-19 'pandemic'

JJ Couey is a biologist who explains why intramuscular vaccination is ineffective and why RNA cannot cause a pandemic.
Jonathan Jay Couey is a biologist and former academic whose pre-pandemic expertise was in neurobiology, with a focus on neuronal microcircuitry. I say 'pre-pandemic expertise' because, like many who took a stand against the military operation that was COVID-19, he lost his job.

His views dovetail those of Sasha—whose podcast episode with me was incredible—but his angle is more biological and just as important, which is why he has been a victim of censorship.

Talking points

  • Understanding the information war

  • Vaccine schedules and parental guidance

  • Transfection and transformation in medicine

  • The military operation behind the pandemic

  • Flaws of intramuscular injection

  • The need for open dialogue in science

  • The illusion of the Human Genome Project

  • Misconceptions of genetic research

  • Personalised medicine and its implications

  • The no-virus debate

I recorded this episode with JJ on 7 November 2024.

However, its release was delayed by several weeks due to a significant backlog in post-production. As a result, JJ's episode was queued and had to wait. I record a number of episodes per week and all are edited to look and sound excellent. Nothing is manipulated or altered to change what the guests say. (If this were the case, one of my many guests would have spoken out by now.)

In a private conversation before this episode's publication, JJ suggested that I was delaying it as a form of censorship. He also made other false accusations, which I will not elaborate on, as I believe his recording with me is powerful and deserves to be heard without being overshadowed by petty nonsense. I mention this only because he released a video discussing it. While I understand his frustrations with censorship, I have neither censored him nor conspired against him, especially because I am also a target of censorship. His gripes with other people have nothing to do with me and I am not part of any of that drama.

Our conversation

I agree with pretty much everything he says in this conversation.

To watch the episode, click here

The audio version of this podcast episode is available to everybody via whatever podcast app works best.

The video version is available to free subscribers here.

Intramuscular injection is counterintuitive.'
—JJ Couey

