The politics and bad biology of the COVID-19 'pandemic'

Jonathan Jay Couey is a biologist and former academic whose pre-pandemic expertise was in neurobiology, with a focus on neuronal microcircuitry. I say 'pre-pandemic expertise' because, like many who took a stand against the military operation that was COVID-19, he lost his job.

His views dovetail those of Sasha—whose podcast episode with me was incredible—but his angle is more biological and just as important, which is why he has been a victim of censorship.

Talking points

Understanding the information war

Vaccine schedules and parental guidance

Transfection and transformation in medicine

The military operation behind the pandemic

Flaws of intramuscular injection

The need for open dialogue in science

The illusion of the Human Genome Project

Misconceptions of genetic research

Personalised medicine and its implications

The no-virus debate

⚠ Matters of unprofessionalism

I recorded this episode with JJ on 7 November 2024.

However, its release was delayed by several weeks due to a significant backlog in post-production. As a result, JJ's episode was queued and had to wait. I record a number of episodes per week and all are edited to look and sound excellent. Nothing is manipulated or altered to change what the guests say. (If this were the case, one of my many guests would have spoken out by now.)

In a private conversation before this episode's publication, JJ suggested that I was delaying it as a form of censorship. He also made other false accusations, which I will not elaborate on, as I believe his recording with me is powerful and deserves to be heard without being overshadowed by petty nonsense. I mention this only because he released a video discussing it. While I understand his frustrations with censorship, I have neither censored him nor conspired against him, especially because I am also a target of censorship. His gripes with other people have nothing to do with me and I am not part of any of that drama.

Our conversation

I agree with pretty much everything he says in this conversation.

