Muammar Gaddafi, also known as Colonel Gaddafi, was a significant figure in Libya and world politics.
Matteo Capasso is an Italian historian and research fellow at Columbia University and Ca’ Foscari University in Venice.
Full description
Become a member for bonus content
Subscribe to my War Report
Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
A beginner’s guide to Muammar Gaddafi, with Matteo Capasso