A beginner’s guide to Syria, with Vanessa Beeley

In the following conversation about Syria, Vanessa Beeley dropped so many truth bombs that Joe Biden thought that Olympus Has Fallen is a documentary.

- Full show description

- Support my work

- View my sponsors

SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRILLIANT NEWSLETTER!





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe