An inspiring story about a British soldier whose life was saved by a wildcat

Harry Turner is a British war veteran who couldn’t handle Afghanistan, so he packed his bags and went to the Amazon jungle to either die or find a new purpose in life.

Thankfully, he didn’t die and instead found a new purpose in life: nature.

Wildcat is an Emmy-winning documentary that follows Harry's emotional and inspiring story of redemption. It's available on—wait for it—Amazon Prime.

➡️ Please subscribe to my Substack and check out my official website.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe