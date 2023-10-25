Andrew Wilson on the importance of right-wing conservatism

Right-wing conservatism, rooted in the bedrock of orthodox Christianity, offers a robust framework for societal stability and individual flourishing, argues Andrew Wilson (husband of Occult Feminism author Rachel Wilson).

Full show description

Join our tribe





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe