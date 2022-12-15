Anthony Brink on why Thabo Mbeki was right about HIV

Anthony Brink is a South African advocate of the High Court and argues that the former South African president, Thabo Mbeki, was correct in saying that HIV does not exist.

He was removed from the presidency after he questioned the AIDS narrative.

Full description

Become a Jerm Warfare member

View my sponsors





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe