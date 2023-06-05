Anthony Chaffee on the carnivore diet and plants trying to kill you

Anthony Chaffee is a doctor with a great YouTube channel focused on eating carnivorously.

Full show description

Support my work

View my sponsors

Subscribe to my War Report





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe