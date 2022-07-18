Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Ben Van Kirkwyk on rewriting human history
0:00
-1:26:10

Ben Van Kirkwyk on rewriting human history

Jerm
Jul 18, 2022
Share

This conversation is best watched because he includes photos.

Ben Van Kerkwyk is a researcher and creator of UnchartedX, a website and YouTube channel looking into ancient mysteries, presenting new ideas about humanity's past.

He has been travelling the world for decades, filming ancient sites and interviewing leading historians, which has taken him on a journey of suspicion surrounding established history. (The establishment must always be viewed with a sceptical eye. Just like "trusting the science" is a bad move, so is "trusting the history".)

For example, I’ve often thought that the official story of the Egyptian pyramids doesn’t make sense. And what about Easter Island? How and why were such gigantic heads (and bodies) constructed on an island in the middle of nowhere?

READ MORE HERE.

JOIN THE JERM WARFARE COMMUNITY HERE.



Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.

This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Conversations with guests, covering a wide range of topics, challenging conventional thought and ideological nonsense in the battle of ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jerm
Recent Episodes
An inspiring story about a British soldier whose life was saved by a wildcat
  Jerm
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era
  Jerm
Danny Carroll on German New Medicine
  Jerm
Farmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farm
  Jerm
Alex Jones on the Great Reset and New World Order
  Jerm
Janice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfee
  Jerm
E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’
  Jerm
John McAfee was the real antivirus
  Jerm