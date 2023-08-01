The official story is that the Chinese government has been engaging in a systematic campaign against the Uyghur minority population in the Xinjiang province of China.
It is false.
Full description
View my sponsors
Support my work
Subscribe to my War Report
Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
Brian Berletic on the Uyghur genocide myth