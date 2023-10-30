Brittni De La Mora was a porn star who became a Christian

Brittni De La Mora is an inspiration.

She was a top-tier porn star for seven years, landing over 250 film roles and gaining international fame. Despite her ‘success’, she was plagued by emptiness and despair, relying on drugs and alcohol to cope, even making unsuccessful suicide attempts.

Then she became a Christian, abruptly exited the porn industry, and started a new life.

