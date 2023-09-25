Jerm Warfare
Debbie DeGroff on indoctrination in children’s books
Debbie DeGroff on indoctrination in children's books

Jerm
Sep 25, 2023
Debbie DeGroff got into children’s books when her eldest child started reading. She noticed differences between current ’80s literature and her own childhood reads. Her curiosity soon turned to worry, sparking decades of research. Over the last 30+ years, she’s read thousands of kids’ and young adult books.



Jerm
