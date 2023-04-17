Jerm Warfare
Denis Rancourt on Covid vaccine deaths
Jerm
Apr 17, 2023
All-cause mortality is the most reliable data available to scientists.

Denis Rancourt's research has been some of the most explosive I've come across.

His team first revealed that there was no Covid pandemic. No viral outbreak occurred.

Now his team has revealed the mass harm caused by the Covid vaccine rollout and it's eye-opening.



