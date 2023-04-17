Denis Rancourt on Covid vaccine deaths

All-cause mortality is the most reliable data available to scientists.

Denis Rancourt's research has been some of the most explosive I've come across.

His team first revealed that there was no Covid pandemic. No viral outbreak occurred.

Now his team has revealed the mass harm caused by the Covid vaccine rollout and it's eye-opening.

Full show description

Support my work

View my sponsors





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe