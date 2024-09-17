Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era

Anyone who has followed my work since 2020 knows about Denis Rancourt (read his Substack here) and our numerous conversations about COVID-19 and climate change.

But especially COVID-19.

Or rather, COVID-1984 (to borrow from Hrvoje Morić).

I recommend listening to his conversation about all-cause mortality data across several countries, showing no evidence of a pandemic, and his conversation about vaccine-related deaths in the Southern Hemisphere. (Plot twist: the jab was neither safe nor effective.)

The following conversation, however, is the crème de la crème. Denis and his colleagues have published their most extensive paper to date, analysing all-cause mortality across 125 countries throughout the entire alleged COVID-19 pandemic.

We already know the conclusion (that there was no pandemic), but the scientific journey is the fascinating part.

The duration of the ‘pandemic’—2020 to 2023—is based on the declaration made by the WHO. (Speaking of the WHO, make sure to listen to my conversation with WHO insider Astrid Stuckelberger.)

The massive paper

The paper in question, Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio economic factors and public-health and medical interventions, is over 500 pages and has a really long title.

They analysed all-cause mortality data from 125 countries, covering about 35% of the global population.

What they found is an excess mortality rate of 0.392% during 2020-2022, compared to 0.97% during the 1918 Spanish Flu. (As an aside, I strongly recommend my podcast with Michael Bryant about the Spanish flu scam.)

India, not included in this study, had an excess death rate of 0.26% in 2021 alone.

The paper projected 30.9 million excess deaths globally from 2020-2022, with 16.9 million deaths related to the rollout to the jab.

Denis noted that the large variations in mortality rates were inconsistent with a viral outbreak. Clustering, which is not typical of viral behaviour, was apparently observed. Put another way, if a so-called virus spreads through a population, there shouldn’t be pockets of sick—or dead—people.

Now what?

What was the cause of excess mortality, in that case?

* The jab: Repeated injections, including booster shots.

* Stress: Lockdowns and significant socio-economic changes.

* Medical interventions: Ventilators, certain drugs and denial of various treatments.

“We conclude that nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon.”

- Denis Rancourt

Talking points

Denis covered what was in the paper and touched on the geopolitical link between the COVID™ era, wars, climate change and the sinking Western empire.

* Looking at the apparent spread of COVID-19

* Primary causes of excess mortality

* Challenging the notion of a pandemic

* Association between vaccines and excess mortality

* Excess deaths and the nonsense surrounding global warming

“There was no pandemic. A virus does not wait for political announcement in order to decide to start killing people.”

- Denis Rancourt

