There has been a spike in deaths but the establishment is in denial, blaming climate change and everything other than the jab.
Edward Dowd is a founding partner of Phinance Technologies, a global macro alternative investment firm. He is also the author of Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022. Ed is widely known for having worked on Wall Street and at BlackRock.
Edward Dowd on his new book Cause Unknown