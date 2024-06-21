Jerm Warfare
Frances Leader on the Black Nobility
Frances Leader on the Black Nobility

Jerm
Jun 21, 2024
Frances Leader runs a Substack called Uncensored and is one of the most knowledgeable individuals I've come across, as far as the subject of Black Nobility is concerned.

What is the Black Nobility? 

Well, that's why you should listen to this conversation!

Have you ever wondered who are the most powerful and influential people in the world?



