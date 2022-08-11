Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
James Fetzer on JFK’s assassination coverup
0:00
-1:24:42

James Fetzer on JFK’s assassination coverup

Jerm
Aug 11, 2022
Share

James Fetzer is a professor emeritus of the Philosophy Of Science at the University of Minnesota.

A few weeks ago I chatted to Covert Action's Jeremy Kuzmarov about the assassination of Marilyn Monroe, and I found it fascinating. Recently I chatted to James about the assassination of JFK, easily one of the most significant events of the 20th century.

Both were coverups. 

Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill JFK.

Read the full description here.

  • Please support my work by joining our community here.



Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.

This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Conversations with guests, covering a wide range of topics, challenging conventional thought and ideological nonsense in the battle of ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jerm
Recent Episodes
An inspiring story about a British soldier whose life was saved by a wildcat
  Jerm
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era
  Jerm
Danny Carroll on German New Medicine
  Jerm
Farmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farm
  Jerm
Alex Jones on the Great Reset and New World Order
  Jerm
Janice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfee
  Jerm
E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’
  Jerm
John McAfee was the real antivirus
  Jerm