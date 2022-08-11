James Fetzer on JFK’s assassination coverup

James Fetzer is a professor emeritus of the Philosophy Of Science at the University of Minnesota.

A few weeks ago I chatted to Covert Action's Jeremy Kuzmarov about the assassination of Marilyn Monroe, and I found it fascinating. Recently I chatted to James about the assassination of JFK, easily one of the most significant events of the 20th century.

Both were coverups.

Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill JFK.

Read the full description here.

Please support my work by joining our community here.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe