Important
This podcast includes 135 slides, meaning that, while it is possible to listen to - and follow - the conversation, I recommend watching it.
Our conversation
In the following two-hour conversation, James presents 135 slides and an enormous amount of critique, including
what happened (or didn't happen) at the Pentagon;
what happened (or didn't happen) at Shanksville;
why planes could not have crashed into the Twin Towers;
why two of the four planes didn't even take off;
why Osama and Muslim "terrorists" were a false flag;
the use of "mini-nukes" (which gives weight to the spike in cancers);
the names and faces of those involved; and
the motivations behind the operation.
James Fetzer on the 9/11 coverup