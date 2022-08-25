James Fetzer on the Sandy Hook coverup

James Fetzer is a researcher who was previously on my podcast in which he discussed the JFK assassination coverup.

I enjoy a good conspiracy as much as the next theorist, and have welcomed some pretty eye-opening conversations in recent months, from Marilyn Monroe to 9/11 to the Titanic, but this one about Sandy Hook is absolutely next level.

Full description here.

Please support my work here.





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe