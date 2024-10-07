James Patrick on Planet Lockdown and the future of freedom

Planet Lockdown, by James Patrick, is a superb documentary about the world’s current situation, featuring interviews with epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters, a statesman and a prince.

James started filming it early in the COVID™ era, and it was the first of its kind that I saw. I remember watching it towards the end of 2020 and asking my wife if she thought the ‘pandemic’ was, in fact, real. Until then, I had thought it was real but neither deadly nor anything to worry about.

Planet Lockdown changed all of that.





