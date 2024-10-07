Jerm Warfare
James Patrick on Planet Lockdown and the future of freedom
James Patrick on Planet Lockdown and the future of freedom

Jerm
Oct 07, 2024
Planet Lockdown, by James Patrick, is a superb documentary about the world’s current situation, featuring interviews with epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters, a statesman and a prince.

James started filming it early in the COVID™ era, and it was the first of its kind that I saw. I remember watching it towards the end of 2020 and asking my wife if she thought the ‘pandemic’ was, in fact, real. Until then, I had thought it was real but neither deadly nor anything to worry about.

Planet Lockdown changed all of that.



Jerm
