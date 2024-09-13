Janice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfee

John McAfee was an entrepreneur and computer programmer best known for creating McAfee Antivirus software (which I’ve never used).

He joined me on my podcast a couple times.

“John McAfee was larger than life. Visionary, genius, and pioneering in software development, he forever changed the world of cybersecurity.”

- David Kaye, international cybersecurity expert

Quick bio

John was known for his outspoken views on politics and technology and was involved in several legal disputes. After creating McAfee Antivirus, he left the company in 1994 to explore ventures like smartphone security software.

He was a libertarian and ran for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, and criticised government surveillance and the war on drugs. Speaking of which, he was arrested multiple times for drug-related charges and implicated in a murder in Belize.

In 2020, he was arrested in Spain for ‘tax evasion’ and was Epsteined in his prison cell in June 2021.

“McAfee’s contribution to computer security is undeniable. He was ahead of his time, creating solutions long before others realised the importance of protecting systems from viruses.”

- Larry Magid, tech journalist

Conversation

I don’t believe that he killed himself and neither does his wife Janice.

She joined me for a very heartfelt conversation in which she chatted about:

* how they met

* how the government went after them

* the trumped up charges against him

* the botched hit attempt on his life

* poisoning of his dogs

* his arrest and death

* the Spanish authorities refusing to release his remains

“The things we think we own, in reality, own us.”

- John McAfee





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe