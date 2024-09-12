Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Jason Christoff on overcoming self- sabotage
0:00
-1:03:26

Jason Christoff on overcoming self- sabotage

Jerm
Sep 12, 2024
Share

Jason Christoff runs an international self-sabotage coaching school that teaches students about mind control, brainwashing, behaviour modification, and psychological manipulation.

He argues that key players, using manipulative psychology, are responsible for the current social decline we see around us and that we can overcome all of it through acquiring beneficial knowledge and improved health.

In other words, stop being a blame-shifting loser and, instead, start taking responsibility for your choices and decisions.

Why?

Because, he argues, you will become a better version of yourself.

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”

- Aristotle

Talking points

* Self-sabotage makes one's life worse and difficult to change.

* The ruling class uses mind control to keep people in a state of self-sabotage.

* Facing pain and failure is necessary for personal growth.

* Repetitive consumption of media is harmful.

* Transhumanism and the manipulation of gender roles destroy masculinity and feminity.

* Taking control of one's physical health is crucial.

* We must build the 'five pillars of strength'.

“Don’t let the fear of losing be greater than the excitement of winning.”

- Robert Kiyosaki

➡️ Support my work by joining our underground network. We have chat groups, webinars, Q&As, live shows, and more. I’ll also give you a personally signed cartoon print of your choice.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Conversations with guests, covering a wide range of topics, challenging conventional thought and ideological nonsense in the battle of ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jerm
Recent Episodes
An inspiring story about a British soldier whose life was saved by a wildcat
  Jerm
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era
  Jerm
Danny Carroll on German New Medicine
  Jerm
Farmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farm
  Jerm
Alex Jones on the Great Reset and New World Order
  Jerm
Janice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfee
  Jerm
E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’
  Jerm
John McAfee was the real antivirus
  Jerm