Jason Christoff on overcoming self- sabotage
Jason Christoff on overcoming self- sabotage

Jerm
Sep 12, 2024
Jason Christoff runs an international self-sabotage coaching school that teaches students about mind control, brainwashing, behaviour modification, and psychological manipulation.

He argues that key players, using manipulative psychology, are responsible for the current social decline we see around us and that we can overcome all of it through acquiring beneficial knowledge and improved health.

In other words, stop being a blame-shifting loser and, instead, start taking responsibility for your choices and decisions.

Why?

Because, he argues, you will become a better version of yourself.

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”

- Aristotle

Talking points

* Self-sabotage makes one's life worse and difficult to change.

* The ruling class uses mind control to keep people in a state of self-sabotage.

* Facing pain and failure is necessary for personal growth.

* Repetitive consumption of media is harmful.

* Transhumanism and the manipulation of gender roles destroy masculinity and feminity.

* Taking control of one's physical health is crucial.

* We must build the 'five pillars of strength'.

“Don’t let the fear of losing be greater than the excitement of winning.”

- Robert Kiyosaki

