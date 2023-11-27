This is a conversation with Jeremy Kuzmarov, editor of Covert Action Magazine, a publication dedicated to investigating and exposing deep state operations inside and outside the United States.
Full show description
Join our private network
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
Jeremy Kuzmarov on Israel’s wider war with Iran