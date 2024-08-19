Edirot of Covert Action Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, argues that the CIA planned and assassinated Martin Luther King, adding that James Earl Ray was set up as the fall guy.
Please read: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/jeremy-kuzmarov-on-who-assassinated-martin-luther-king
Jeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracy