Jeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracy

Edirot of Covert Action Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, argues that the CIA planned and assassinated Martin Luther King, adding that James Earl Ray was set up as the fall guy.

Please read: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/jeremy-kuzmarov-on-who-assassinated-martin-luther-king

Join our private network: https://jermwarfare.com/join





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe