John Hamer on the Titanic not sinking

John Hamer is a historian and author who has written extensively on the Titanic conspiracy, revealing how it was switched with its sister ship, the Olympic.

It’s a fascinating take, and one that I find more compelling than the official version. (After all, who believes any official story anymore?)

FULL DESCRIPTION HERE

JOIN THE JERM WARFARE COMMUNITY HERE





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe