John Joseph is one of the few punk rockers who didn’t bow to COVID tyranny

The COVID era was a surreal time for all the usual reasons.

However, a slightly less surreal reason is that I never thought the day would come when I’d give up on a bunch of awesome bands from my childhood for becoming establishment hacks. I mean, The Offspring were one of my favourite rock groups of all time, and they ended up firing their drummer, Pete Parada, because he refused the jab. (Check out my podcast with him.) Clearly, Dexter and Noodles were determined to keep ’em separated vaccinated.

In many ways, the whole thing was terrible—lockdowns, vaccine passports, travel restrictions, everyone masked and fearing healthy people, an unprecedented spike in loyalty to the government and media, and the acceleration of mass surveillance and degeneracy.

But in many ways, it was great. I lost a few friends due to their cult-like adherence to the Branch Covidians, but I gained new ones. Which is a good thing because, in hindsight, I don’t want to be friends with mask-wearing beta males who think shaking hands is scary.

I found myself waking up even more, which was funny because I thought I was already awake in 2020. Now, I’m so awake I’m a straight-up insomniac.

That said, I haven’t really replaced all the music I lost during the fake pandemic.

I was genuinely surprised by all the musicians who ended up in hospital—not because they were sick, but because they had their spines surgically removed. Of course, there were a handful who remained principled and took a stand, but finding them was akin to searching for an unvaccinated individual who regretted not getting the shot.

Punk was defined by an attitude rather than a musical style. —Iggy Pop

Enter John Joseph

The Cro-Mags are a hardcore punk band from New York, formed in the early ’80s. They’re widely regarded as pioneers in the punk/thrash scene.

Early members included Harley Flanagan on bass, who helped write some of their biggest tracks, and John on vocals. I won’t get into the feud between the two of them, especially since that sort of thing happens often anyway and isn’t relevant here.

What I will get into, however, is John’s middle finger to the establishment during (and way, way before) the pseudopandemic. His principled stand against COVID tyranny all illegitimate authority is inspiring and, well, in the true spirit of punk rock.

Oh, and he’s healthy.

Very healthy.

Probably healthier than you.

The guy is over 60 and probably fitter than you

John is over 60, eats locally sourced whole foods, and competes in Ironman races.

Dude.

Consider that the globalist agenda is to keep everyone sick, unhealthy, lazy, and fat, and you’ll quickly realise that John is truly anti-establishment and an example to us all.

