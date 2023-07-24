Science must remain uncorrupted by agendas and funding to uphold its fundamental principle of objectivity.
John O’Sullivan is the CEO of Principia-Scientific and co-author of Slaying the Virus and Vaccine Dragon.
Full description
Visit my sponsors
Support my work
Subscribe to my War Report
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
John O’Sullivan on the corruption of science