Johnny Vedmore on the history of Klaus Schwab

Before this fake pandemic, I had pretty much no idea who Klaus Schwab is. I mean, I had heard of the World Economic Forum (WEF), but didn't think much of - or about - them.

Then suddenly, as if out of nowhere, Klaus (and the WEF) rocketed into the zeitgeist for all the wrong reasons, the first being the fact that he is sociopathic technocrat utterly disconnected from reality, with a Malthusian desire to centralise and control the world like a Bond villain.

FULL DESCRIPTION: https://jermwarfare.com/podcast/who-is-klaus-schwab

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe