Kevin MacDonald on the Culture Of Critique

Kevin MacDonald is an evolutionary psychologist, former Professor Of Psychology and author of numerous books studying the influence of Jews in the West.

Full show description

Support my work

View my sponsors





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe