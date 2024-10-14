Larken Rose on the most dangerous superstition

The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose slams the belief in authority, especially government, as the most dangerous lie in society.

He argues that this superstition leads to mass violence, oppression, and enslavement because people mindlessly follow orders from those in power, just like a cult.

He insists that individuals must take responsibility for their actions and stop bowing to government control. In other words, you can’t vote your way to freedom and prosperity. Politicians, no matter what they say or how they act, are just actors on a stage.

"If you can convince the people to accept and rely on ‘authority,’ you don’t need to force them." - Larken Rose





