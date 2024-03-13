Jerm Warfare
Laura Aboli on transhumanism and what to do about it
0:00
-56:52

Jerm
Mar 13, 2024
Laura Aboli started her career in 2000 by co-founding World-Check, a risk identification database, and later Wealth-X in 2010, focusing on ultra-wealthy individuals. After leaving both by 2014, she pursued her passion for interior design with her own company.

With interests in art and a critical view on metaphysics and psychology, she founded the United Democratic International Movement for Awareness and Freedom (UDIMAF) in May 2020, aiming to address the impacts of the global ‘pandemic‘ on society.

Which is a complicated way of saying that she’s exposing globalist agendas and proposing opposition strategies.



