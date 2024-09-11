Mark Conlon on there being no planes on 9/11

I have had a number of conversations about what happened on 9/11. After all, other than COVID™, it’s one of the biggest events in my lifetime.

Actually, I would argue that the COVID era was the biggest event in world history, although 9/11 is certainly a close contender.

That being said, the official 9/11 story is very obviously nonense.

“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

- George Orwell

What actually happened?

To be clear, the towers did collapse and there was an explosion at the Pentagon. Put another way, there was a tragic event and a lot of people died.

It’s the specifics that matter, however. For example, what caused the towers to collapse and did an aircraft crash into the Pentagon?

And more alarmingly, did two Boeing 767s fly into the Twin Towers?

Yes, that’s a real question. And no, jet fuel doesn’t collapse buildings, especially if there were, you know, no jets.

Have you ever slowed down the official footage or looked at stills?

It looks ridiculous, like something you’d see in a cartoon.

Mark Conlon’s work

Mark is one of the few people I’ve come across who has deeply investigated the narrative surrounding the Twin Towers and, more specifically, he argues that neither of the two Boeing 767s crashed into the towers.

I strongly recommend going through his website.

“He who controls the media controls the minds of the public.”

- Noam Chomsky

Understandably, nobody wants to ask questions for fear of being labelled a clown. I mean, we all saw the planes fly into the Twin Towers.

Or did we?

Thankfully, Mark not only asks questions and attempts to answer them.

“I have seen nothing that has convinced me that the official narrative is correct. In fact, I have seen a great deal that suggests it is not.”

- Richard Gage, Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth

