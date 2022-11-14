Mark Weber on the Anglo-Boer War

One of the most significant moments in, not just South African history, but world history is the Anglo-Boer War.
Mark Weber is a historian who unpacks the conflict between the British and Boers; the brilliance of the Boer war tactics; the concentration camps; the roles of Cecil Rhodes, Paul Kruger and others; gold and diamonds; and more.
It's a fascinating part of history and a testament to the creativity of the Boers.
