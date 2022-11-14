Jerm Warfare
Mark Weber on the Anglo-Boer War
0:00
-1:10:05

Jerm
Nov 14, 2022
One of the most significant moments in, not just South African history, but world history is the Anglo-Boer War.

Mark Weber is a historian who unpacks the conflict between the British and Boers; the brilliance of the Boer war tactics; the concentration camps; the roles of Cecil Rhodes, Paul Kruger and others; gold and diamonds; and more.

It's a fascinating part of history and a testament to the creativity of the Boers.



