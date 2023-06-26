We all know the official story.
The official story is false.
There was no massacre.
Full show description
Support my work
View my sponsors
Subscribe to my War Report
Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
Matt Ehret on the Tiananmen Square hoax