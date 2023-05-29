Matt Ehret on understanding anti-China propaganda

Is China genuinely a threat to the West (economically or militarily)?

Is the Chinese Communist Party planning on invading Taiwan?

What about “debt trap diplomacy”?

Full show description

Support my work

Visit my sponsors

Subscribe to my War Report





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe