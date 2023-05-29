Is China genuinely a threat to the West (economically or militarily)?
Is the Chinese Communist Party planning on invading Taiwan?
What about “debt trap diplomacy”?
Full show description
Support my work
Visit my sponsors
Subscribe to my War Report
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
Matt Ehret on understanding anti-China propaganda