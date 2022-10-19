Matt Lohmeier is a fighter jet pilot who was fired from Top Gun Space Force after highlighting the infiltration of cultural Marxism in the Air Force. (Similarly, Taras Kobernyk is a software engineer who was fired from Google for highlighting the infiltration of cultural Marxism in the tech giant.)
Matt Lohmeier on Space Force and cultural Marxism