Men and women should not sleep around before marriage

Marrying early has its advantages, especially for women, argues Los Angeles-based doctor Mark McDonald.

Full show description

Join our tribe





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe