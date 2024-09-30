Micah Siegel is 12 and explains why school is state propaganda

Micah Siegel is the youngest guest ever to appear on my podcast. As I type this, he is 12 years old.

Deciding that mainstream education—both private and public—sucks, he chose a unique path for his learning: he left school because it’s a waste of time. Public schooling is mostly just state propaganda.

Excellent decision.

We adults can learn a lot from him.





