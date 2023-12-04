Over the last two centuries, private (central) bankers have tried to control the world, says Michael Rivero, creator of the documentary All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars.
Full show description
Join our private network
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe
Michael Rivero on all wars being bankers’ wars