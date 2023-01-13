Mike Wallach on the viral delusion

Humanity has been duped for over a century surrounding the causes of disease.

Mike Wallach directed a seven-hour documentary which is full of interviews and analyses covering a lot of ground and is highly recommended even if you only watch parts of it. It is called The Viral Delusion and is available at its namesake website.

